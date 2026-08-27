Land dispute turns violent in Puri, 3 severely injured

Advertisement

Brahmagiri: Three people were seriously injured with sharp weapons after a land dispute took an ugly turn in Badadanda village under Siala panchayat of Krushnaprasad block in Puri district of Odisha.

As per sources, a land issue between the two sons of Bhramar Tarei and Kedar Tarei of Badadanda village has been running from many years.

During the confrontation, three people sustained serious injuries after allegedly being attacked with sharp weapons.

Advertisement

Following which, the injured were taken to Krushnaprasad Community Health Centre, however, as their health condition deteriorated they have been rushed to MKCG Medical college and hospital, Brahmapur for better medical treatment.

On being informed, Police reached the spot and started a probe into the matter.

Further details are awaited.