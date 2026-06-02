Land dispute turns deadly as man kills younger brother in Kandhamal

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Kandhamal: A shocking case of murder has come to the light from Kadampadar village under Tumudibandh police limits in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, where an elder brother allegedly killed his younger sibling following a dispute over land.

The deceased has been identified as Budu Patra.

According to reports, the two brothers had a dispute over a land and bamboo grove for quite some time. Today, the disagreement reportedly turned ugly and resurfaced on village road, leading to a heated exchange between them.

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Following which, the elder brother identified as Gauntia, attacked his younger brother’s neck with an axe, leaving him severely injured. Budu collapsed on the spot and died even before help could arrive.

On receiving information, Tumudibandh Police reached the spot and seized the body. The accused has been arrested and the axe used in the crime has been recovered by the police.

Further investigation is underway.

Also read: Woman beaten to death by husband following family dispute in Dhenkanal