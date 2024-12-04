Lady teacher narrowly escapes as ceiling fan falls in Nabarangpur School

Umerkote: A lady teacher narrowly escaped as a ceiling fan fell on her while she was distributing books to the students at a school in Nabarangpur district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Primary School of Karandiaguda village under Umerkote Block of the district.

As per reports, Namita Ray, the head mistress of the school was distributing dresses to the students when the ceiling fan fell on her. Accordingly, she sat down on the floor and shouted for help. Hearing her scream the other teachers and the villagers rushed to the spot. They first switched off the fan and rescued the teacher.

The lady teacher has been admitted to the Umerkote SubDivisional hospital. It is to be noted that fortunately no students sustained any injury due to the fan fall.