Lady RI harassed by Tehsildar in Keonjhar, hospitalised

Keonjhar: A lady Revenue inspector(RI) fainted after an alleged verbal abuse by the Ghasipura Tehsildar in Keonjhar on Thursday evening, complained her husband in the police station.

According to the complainant, Nilakantha Behera, the Tehsildar of Ghasipura had asked the Kesadurapala RI to see him at his office with some file, which the RI failed to produce. This infuriated the Tehsildar who telephoned the RI and scolded her. He also threatened to suspend her. After the heated scolding, the RI fainted.

Her colleagues and family members rushed her to Anandpur Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC). Her family members also alleged that the lady RI was harassed mentally by the Tehsildar from the past four months. The Tehsildar has refrained from commenting anything in this matter.