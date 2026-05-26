Lady HR Executive found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: A lady HR Executive was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her rented house in Bishnu Vihar area of ​​​​Pahal police station of Bhubaneswar.

The deceased HR Executive has been identified as BK Manisha. She had left her job six months ago.

According to reports, Manisha was living in a rented house in Lane 3 of Bishnu Vihar area with a young man. However, she was found dead last night.

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After receiving the news of her death, the Pahal police recovered the body, which was hanging, in the presence of the family members and started an investigation into the matter.

Manisha’s father suspected something fishy and demanded fair investigation into the matter.

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