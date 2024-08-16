Lady fraudster in Udala of Odisha, siphons off lakhs of rupees from people

Udala: A lady fraudster in Udala has been detained by the police. Her modus operandi was simple, to win the trust and then to loot people. At first, the lady reached the village, took the women and formed a union. She then provided them with various goods for a small amount of money.

After winning over the trust of the people by providing small items, she made a master plan of big fraud. And then she looted lakhs of rupees from the people’s bank accounts.

She is now being searched for by the police. The woman was the mastermind behind this mega fraud. The Khunta police is now looking for the culprit of this big fraud incident. Reports say that they have detained the lady cheater Kavita Singh in the police station.

Kavita Singh, a woman from Khunta Police station limits of Karakchia area, was going from village to village to form self-help groups with women. She told all the women that he was going to form an incense factory and would involve them. Later, the said incense company provided people with mobiles, bicycles and other goods at a very low cost.

Later, she took money from people ranging from rupees 20 thousand to rupees 3 lakh, saying that he would get bikes, scooters, cars, tractors etc. for a small amount of money. The lady fraudster in Udala took the money and gave a car to a person, but the car was bought in installments and delivered to the people. Later the vehicle was taken away by the company because the installment was not paid.

The same act of fraud has been reported from different panchayats of Mayurbhanj district and a number of people have been cheated. All the victims of fraud have come to the police station after receiving the news that the lady fraudster has been detained up by the police.

It is said that the fraudster Kavita Singh has cheated crores of rupees from the entire district, and the police is searching for the root of this huge fraud. It is further said that the entire act may have involvement of a large racket.