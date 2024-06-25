Laccmi bus service in Odisha should continue say beneficiaries

Malkangiri: Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI)bus servide in Odisha was introduced by the BJD government. The initiative aimed at connecting backward areas in the state and was initiated in Malkangiri.

It was done to reduce the financial constraint faced by the tribal people of Malkangiri. Now with the change of the ruling party, the name of the bus might be changed. However, people have said the name does not matter. What matters is that the bus should not be discontinued as it has helped them a lot.

One of the passengers of Laccmi bus has highlighted the fact that the present government should not only enhance the now existing schemes but also introduce some more facilities for people’s welfare. Even now the passengers are availing the bus service at a low cast like earlier. Laccmi bus has been covering every place throughout the state. Laccmi Bus has been safely dropping off the passengers to their destination without any problem till now, the beneficiaries added.

