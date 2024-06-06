LAccMI bus logo removed as govt changed in Odisha, passengers confused

Bhubaneswar: The logo from the bus run under the Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme has been reportedly removed after the change of government in Odisha.

The Naveen Patnaik-led government had introduced the scheme to make travel affordable and accessible for rural communities, helping them reach nearby towns and cities for essential services and opportunities. The women passengers had to pay just Rs 5 each to travel in the bus.

However, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 78 seats in the recently concluded elections and is all set to form government in Odisha, the logo has been removed from all the LAccMI buses. With this, the general public is confused, whether the LAccMI scheme be stopped or continue.

Such similar confusion regarding the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) scheme was also seen among the beneficiaries as some empanelled private hospitals allegedly denied treatment to the patients. However, the State government including the Chief Secretary clarified saying the BSKY scheme continues and action will be taken against the hospitals if they neglect to provide free health centres.