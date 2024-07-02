Laccmi bus changes to Mukhya Mantri Bus Seva, Colour Changes from Green to Orange

Dhenkanal: The colour of Laccmi bus has turned from green to orange. Both the name and the color have been changed said reports on Tuesday. The name of the Laccmi bus was switched to Mukhya Mantri Bus Seva (Chief Minister Bus Service).

The bus standing on the premises of Dhenkanal Bus Stand has been changed from green to orange. Not only this but the ‘Shankha’ (conch) symbol was also removed from the buses. In the first phase, eight buses were colored orange for eight blocks. It has been decided that transportation would continue from eight blocks of the district on the occasion of the world-famous Rath Yatra.

The future of the bus service was the talk of the town after the change of Government. The bus service would continue its service informed the Transportation Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena. The bus would be known as Mukhya Mantri Bus Seva (Chief Minister Bus Service) from here on cleared the Minister.

Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI) bus service in Odisha was introduced by the BJD government. The initiative aimed at connecting backward areas in the state and was initiated in Malkangiri.

It was done to reduce the financial constraint faced by the tribal people of Malkangiri. Now with the change of the ruling party, the name of the bus might be changed. However, people have said the name does not matter. What matters is that the bus should not be discontinued as it has helped them a lot.

One of the passengers of Laccmi bus has highlighted the fact that the present government should not only enhance the now existing schemes but also introduce some more facilities for people’s welfare. Even now the passengers are availing the bus service at a low cast like earlier. Laccmi bus has been covering every place throughout the state. Laccmi Bus has been safely dropping off the passengers to their destination without any problem till now, the beneficiaries added.

