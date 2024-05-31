Labourers In Odisha Prohibited From Working Outdoors From 11am To 3:30pm: SRC

Bhubaneswar: Labourers in Odisha barred to work outdoors from 11 am to 3:30 pm, said a letter from the Government on Friday. The temperature has increased in various districts of the state yet again. Life has been disrupted. In such a situation, the risk of death and various health ailments has increased in the state.

Government is ready to deal with it, said the SRC. Workers have been barred from working from 11:00 am to 3:30 pm due to the severe heatwave. An order has been issued to monitor the workers. All Revenue Commissioners and District Collectors have been directed to take appropriate measures. Advice has been issued for special arrangements for workers engaged in essential services.

Similarly while informing the media, the Public Health Director said that as many six beds, two beds in CHCs and one in PHCs have been ordered in each district head hospital for sunstroke treatment. There will be a cooler or AC in the rooms.

There will be sufficient water and ORS will be available in all hospitals. In addition, all the hospital authorities have been instructed to keep the required quantity of medicines available.

On the other hand it is worth mentioning that, the Municipal Commissioners of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Rourkela have been asked to open Jalachatra in Odisha, said reliable reports in this regard on Friday.

According to reliable reports, preparedness measures for mitigating adverse impacts of heatwave in Odisha during Summer Season 2024. Detailed instructions have been communicated to all Collectors, Departments for taking preparedness and precautionary measures in view of the Heatwave season, 2024.

Also Read: SRC Issues Severe Heatwave Warning In Odisha For 9 Districts