Labourer dies as wall collapses during drain work in Odisha’s Cuttack, watch

Cuttack: A labourer reportedly died as wall collapses on him while he was doing drain work along with other labourers in Cuttack of Odisha. The incident took place in Mangala Chhaka under ward no. 1 in Bidanasi area.

The deceased labourer has been identified as Shankari from the Patapola area of Cuttack.

As per reports, five workers were working in a drain construction in Cuttack today when a nearby wall collapsed on two workers.

Soon, the locals rushed to the spot and rescued the two injured men. They were rushed to a nearby private hospital. However, by then one of the critically injured workers had succumbed to the injury.

The other injured labourer is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

It has been complained that the contractor or supervisor was not present on the site to supervise the work.

The local residents have also alleged that the contractor did not provide the workers with any safety equipment to wear or use while doing the work.

