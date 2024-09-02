Kutra CDPO Jayashree Pattnaik nabbed by Odisha Vigilance while taking bribe

Sundargarh: Jayashree Pattnaik, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Kutra in Sundargarh district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe.

The CDPO was apprehended while she was taking bribe of Rs 2,000 as first installment of overall demand of Rs 5,000 from an Anganwadi worker (complainant) for not giving adverse report against her following surprise visit to the Angawanwadi Centre.

The entire bribe amount Rs 2,000 was recovered from accused Pattnaik and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Pattnaik from DA angle.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance P.S. Case No.12 dtd.01.09.2024, U/s.7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the accused CDPO.

Detailed report follows.

