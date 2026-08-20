Kujang medical block programme manager arrested for taking Rs 20k bribe

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha vigilance officials apprehended Block Programme Manager of National Health Mission (NHM) posted at Kujang Community Health Centre in Jagatsinghpur while demanding and taking a bribe of Rs.20,000 from a health staffer.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Nayak.

Nayak demanded Rs 20,000 bribe from the ASHA worker Rina Lenka threatening to prepone her retirement on the basis of her age as per Aadhaar card. The health staffer had two more years of service based on the date of birth mentioned in her School Leaving Certificate (which she had submitted at the time of appointment as ASHA worker).

However, pointing to an error in the Aadhaar Card issued later, Nayak threatened to prepone her retirement unless the bribe amount was not paid to him.

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The complainant then reported the matter to vigilance authorities narrating harassment by Nayak.

Based on the complaint, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed Nayak while taking bribe Rs 20,000 from the complainant and seized the entire tainted bribe money from the possession of accused.

Kataka Vigilance registered a case in connection with the case. Investigation is in progress against the accused Nayak.