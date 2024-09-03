KSOM Organizes 15th National Marketing conclave on “Marketing in the Age of Disruption”

Bhubaneswar: The 15th National Marketing Conclave, with the theme “Marketing in the Age of Disruption,” was recently organized by KIIT School of Management.

Giving keynote address, Partha Sinha, President and Chief Brand Officer, Bennett Coleman & Co Ltd. said that success in volatile environments depends on the ability to apply data compassionately in response to new opportunities. Successful brands of the future will be those who care about people, not branding, he added.

He delivered a keen insight into how brand building in the age of disruption is synonymous to brand building in the era of intelligence.

He further delved into the concept by relating intelligence to hyper-personalization, enhanced customer experience, data driven decision making and automation & efficiency.

Sinha felt that intelligence is now democratized, with Generative AI being used for brand naming, brand personality, website copy, on-page SEO, customer persona and marketing strategies. He strongly opined that the concept of empathy which is usually related to society must be an integral part of business strategy and decisions.

In his address, Prof. Saranjit Singh, VC, KIIT-DU talked about the various initiatives that KIIT is undertaking to strengthen industry academia in order for education to stay relevant. He said that industrial 4.0 has resulted in a sea change in the educational curriculum development. He also stressed that students should clearly understand the concept of disruptive marketing and how IT platforms, AI and Generative AI are impacting the functioning of business verticals significantly.

In his welcome address, Prof. Suva Kanta Mohanty, Director, KSOM emphasized that increasing uncertainties, technological advancement, globalization and changing socio-economic demography have shaped consumer preferences and buying behaviour significantly.

Prof. Sumita Mishra, Dean, KSOM, proposed the Vote of Thanks. She reiterated that KSOM & KIIT always prioritize industry collaborations and it is an imperative parameter for any global University.

The context of the Konclave was set by Prof. Joydeep Biswas, Conclave Convenor. Prof. Biswas highlighted that the business environment is going through a period of profound changes. He said that the event is aimed to inspire businesses to adopt responsible and forward-thinking marketing practices.

The conclave was preceded by National Level Marketing Simulation Competition. It saw participation from over 1300 teams from across top B Schools of India. The Marketing conclave provided students with an opportunity to interact with business leaders from the industry. It created a platform to connect industry professionals, academia and students.

