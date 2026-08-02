KSFMS organises workshop series on Visual Storytelling and Digital Content Creation

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Bhubaneswar: The School of Film and Media Sciences (KSFMS), in collaboration with the School of Mass Communication and the School of Fashion Technology, KIIT Deemed to be University, successfully organized a two-day workshop series on the theme “The Art of Visual Storytelling.”

Conducted in association with YOOF, with technical support from Fujifilm IndiaandINNO3D, the workshops provided students with hands-on exposure to photography, visual storytelling, VFX, 3D production, AI-assisted creative workflows, and emerging digital media technologies.

The first workshop featured Aritra Das, Technical Evangelist, Fujifilm India, who introduced participants to contemporary photography techniques and professional visual storytelling. Over 100 students from KIIT, along with 20 students from DAV Public School,Unit-8 and DAV Public School, Kalinga Nagar, participated in the interactive sessions.

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The second workshop was led by Sourish Basu, VFX Artist and Educator, who demonstrated modern VFX and 3D production pipelines, including Blender-based modelling, rendering, digital compositing, simulations, and GPU-powered creative workflows. Around 100 students from various KIIT schools attended the programme.

All the participants received the certificate of participation for attending the same. The workshop series was organised under the guidance of Dr. Rajeev Kumar Panda, Dean, whose continuous support played a vital role in bringing together academia and industry for the benefit of students.

The programme was conceived and coordinated by Susanta Bahinipati, Assistant Professor, KSFMS, whose dedicated efforts in planning, coordinating with industry partners, and overseeing the execution of the event ensured its grand success and provided participants with valuable professional learning experiences.