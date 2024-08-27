Kotagarh police station ASI Rajanikanta Das apprehended by Odisha Vigilance

Phulbani: Kotagarh police station ASI Rajanikanta Das was apprehended by the Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 today.

The Police ASI was apprehended from near the Kali Temple of Kotagarh town in Kandhamal district while he was taking the bribe from a complainant to help him and his friends in a case registered at Kotagarh Police Station, of which he was the Investigating Officer.

The anti-corruption team also recovered the entire bribe money from the accused police officer. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Das from DA angle.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance P.S. Case No. 14/2024 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the accused ASI.

