Koraput: Teacher Killed After Being Hit by Goods Train

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Koraput: In a tragic incident a teacher was reportedly killed in Koraput district of Odisha on Wednesday after being hit by a goods train. The teacher was killed on the spot as the accident took place on the Koraput-Sukku railway line.

The deceased has been identified as Pabitra Swain from Sunapur area. He was working as a teacher at Kumargandhana High School.

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According to reports, after school hours, Swain was returning home. When he was crossing the railway track on his bike a goods train coming from the opposite direction reportedly hit him. He died at the spot due to the impact.

After getting information about the matter, GRP Police reached the spot and seized the body. GRP have started an investigation into the incident.