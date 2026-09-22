Koraput, Rayagada and Nayagada announce closure of schools and angandwadi centres for two days

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Koraput/Rayagada: In view of the heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms prediction of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Koraput, Rayagada and Nayagada district administrations announced the closure of all the schools and angandwadi centres coming under their respective jurisdiction for the two days.

Koraput district collector Satyawan Mahajan said that the continuous rainfall across various parts of the district has led to an adverse situation, making commuting difficult and unsafe for school children.

Therefore, in order to avert any untoward incidents and ensure the safety of students, all categories of schools, up to the Higher Secondary level in the district will remain closed on September 23 and 24, the collector said.

However, the Headmasters, Mistress and Teachers and other staff shall remain present in their respective institutions as usual, he clarified.

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Likewise, Rayagada collector Kulkarni Ashutosh and Nayagada collector Madhumita Rath also announced that the classes of all the schools and aganwardi centres will remain suspended for two days, i.e on September 23 and 24 to ensure safety of the students from the adverse situation owing to rain and thunderstorms.

​It is to be noted here that, schools and anganwadi centres in Khordha, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri also been closed till September 24 in response to the severe weather warnings.

Jagatsinghpur District Collector J. Sonal also has ordered the closure of all government and private primary, upper primary, and secondary schools, as well as Anganwadi centers, tomorrow.