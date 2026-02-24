Koraput: Minor boy’s body found in canal, mother missing, teen daughter’s love affair sparks murder suspicions

Advertisement

Boriguma: A gruesome murder has shaken the residents of Koraput district in Odisha. A 14-year-old boy’s body was found in a sack bag in the Andira Munda canal under Kotpad police station limits on Tuesday. The victim, Ehem Parida, was missing for seven days, and his mother, Anushka Parida (45), is still nowhere to be found.

The family had lodged a complaint with the Borigumma police station on February 21, stating that Anushka and Ehem were missing since February 20. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

According to reports, Ehem’s body was found with his hands and feet tied, and his throat slit. The police and scientific team recovered the decomposed body from the canal and have started probing the house of Anushka.

The investigation has taken a dramatic turn, with the police looking into the love affair of Ehem’s 16-year-old sister. Relatives claim that the mother was opposed to the daughter’s relationship with a local boy, and this might have led to the gruesome crime.

The police have detained the boyfriend and are questioning him. SDPO Satyabrat Lenka said, “The mother’s body will be recovered soon, and the truth will come out.”

The family and police are awaiting the post-mortem report and further investigation to unravel the mystery behind the brutal murder.