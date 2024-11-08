Koraput: Medical officer and pharmacist of Boipariguda CHC in Vigilance net, watch

Koraput: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt officials, the sleuths of Odisha Vigilance on Friday nabbed the Medical Officer and Pharmacist of Boipariguda Community Health Centre (CHC) in Koraput district of Odisha.

The accused Medical officer (In-Charge) has been identified as Dr Biswajit Bhuyan and the Pharmacist has been identified as Uttaam Mahankuda.

As per reports, a short while ago today, Dr. Biswajit Bhuyan, Medical Officer In-Charge of C.H.C, Boipariguda, Dist-Koraput and Uttam Mahankuda, Pharmacist, Mobile Health Unit (MHU) of National Health Mission (NHM) under CHC, Boipariguda, Dist-Koraput have been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demand and acceptance of bribe of Rs 40,000/- in premises of CHC, Boipariguda from a CHC staffer (complainant) for release of her arrear salary.

The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered and seized from both the accused persons.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches at 3 locations of Dr. Bhuyan and 1 location of Mahankuda, Pharmacist are going on from DA angle.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S Case No. 21 Dt. 07.11.2024 U/s 7/12 P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Persons namely Dr.Bhuyan, Medical Officer In-Charge and Sri Mahankuda, Pharmacist of CHC, Boipariguda, Dist-Koraput.

Detailed report follows.

Earlier, various allegations were reported against Dr. Bhuyan for demanding bribe and misuse of vehicle of CHC etc.

Watch the video here: