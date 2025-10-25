Koraput: Jeypore treasury staffer nabbed by Odisha Vigilance while taking Rs 47 thousand bribe

Advertisement

Jeypore: A staffer of Jeypore treasury in Koraput district of Odisha on Saturday nabbed by Odisha Vigilance while taking bribe of Rs 47 thousand for facilitating release of pension of widow of a deceased Government employee.

The accused has been identified as Harischandra Mohapatra, peon at the Special Treasury, Jeypore.

As per reports, today on 25.10.2025, a short while ago, Harischandra Mohapatra, Peon, O/O Special Treasury, Jeypore, Dist-Koraput has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe of Rs.47,000 as 2nd and final instalment of overall demand of bribe Rs. 87,000 from widow (Complainant) of a deceased Govt employee for facilitating release of arrear pension amounting to Rs.3,48,000/- in her favour.

Accused Peon, Mohapatra had demanded Rs.87,000/- i.e. 25% of the amount credited as bribe and received Rs.40,000/- as first instalment a few days back.

He was still putting pressure on the complainant to pay her the rest amount of bribe Rs.47,000 , and threatened her to not to release pension from September, 2025, unless he was paid the above bribe amount, prompted complainant to approach Vigilance authorities narrating her harassment.

Following this, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed Mohapatra, Peon, today while taking bribe Rs. 47,000 from the complainant. The entire tainted bribe money of Rs.47,000/- has been recovered from the possession of Mohapatra and seized.

Following trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Mohapatra from DA angle.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance PS Case No.32 dtd.24.10.2025 u/s.7 P.C (Amendment) Act,2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Mohapatra, Peon. Detailed report follows.