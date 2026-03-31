Koraput: Ganja worth Rs 2 lakh seized, one arrested

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Nandapur: In a big success, the Nandapur Excise Department seized more than 15 kg of Ganza today. The cost of the seized Marijuana is about Rs 2 lakh. One person has been arrested in this connection.

As per reports, after getting information from a solid source a team of Excise officials of the Nandapur Excise Department apprehended a vehicle. Upon search then the officials found an illegal consignment of Ganja of 15 kg 200 gram. They seized the Ganja and arrested a man in this connection.

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Further searches are underway in this connection.