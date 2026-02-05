Koraput declared Maoist-free after female maoist surrenders before police

Advertisement

Koraput: Koraput district in Odisha was declared free of Maoist presence following the surrender of female Maoist before the local police on Thursday.

South Western Range DIG Kanwar Vishal Singh declared Koraput district is now Maoist-free, after the surrender of Mamata Podiyami.

Mamata Podiyami surrendered before Koraput police in the presence of South Western Range DIG Kanwar Vishal Singh, Koraput Superintendent of Police Rohit Verma and other senior officials. She handed over an SLR rifle, a magazine and 10 rounds of ammunition. Police also recovered a few bullets and other Maoist-related items from her possession.

She was carrying a bounty of Rs 5,50,000 on her head at the time of her surrender.

As per the surrender policy, Mamita will receive a total of Rs 7.15 lakh as incentive for surrendering.

