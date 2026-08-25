Koraput: Dacoits attack Police during night patrolling, damage Police vehicle

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Jeypore: In an unusual incident, dacoits chased police and attacked them during night patrolling. They damaged the police vehicle and fled into the forest with weapons.

Such a situation was witnessed in the Kamara area of Jeypore in Koraput district.

According to reports, a dacoit gang was caught by local police during night patrolling. Seeing the police, the dacoits tried to flee in a Bolero. After a long chase, police intercepted the dacoits’ Bolero near the Kamara crematorium road.

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However, to escape from police custody, the dacoits took out lethal weapons from the Bolero and suddenly attacked the police personnel.

Police and the dacoit gang confronted each other for some time. Later, the dacoits left their Bolero and fled into the nearby forest.

Police with the help of around 200 villagers have launched a search operation in the forest. Their whereabouts are yet to be traced.