Koraput Bandh today: 4 districts bandh today for district-based permanent employment demand

Koraput: Undivided Koraput bandh today. The Bandh has been called in 4 districts. In Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangari and Rayagada districts, the shutdown has started from 6 am on Friday.

The Joint Action Committee has called for a 12-hour Bandh today demanding district-based recruitment in government jobs. Accordingly, shops, markets are closed in various places of these districts. Also, the traffic has been affected.

While the District Action Committee has given this call for strike, various organizations are providing their support to this cause.

Private Bus Owners Association, Lorry Association, Drivers Association, District Bar Association have supported the Bandh call.

This is a festive season and also some examinations of students are going on. Reportedly, the protesters will allows the students and festival related works despite the Bandh call. Also special emergency services will not be disrupted.

The protesters have alleged that in undivided Koraput district, many people from other districts are being recruited in the education and health department. However, soon after working for a short time, they are getting transferred to their places and the people of these four districts are lacking deserved services and facilities. Hence, they have demanded district based permanent employment.