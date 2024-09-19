Konark: Police constable arrested on charges of having physical relationship with girl on pretext of marriage

Puri: A police constable was arrested on Thursday on charges of having physical relationship with a young woman in Puri district on pretext of marriage.

Puri Town Police arrested the accused constable, who has been identified as Govind Chandra Sahu, said sources.

Police started an investigation into the matter after the young woman from Satapada area filed a complaint against Sahu alleging that he kept physical relationship with her with the assurance to marry her and later denied.

Govind Chandra Sahu, who works as a constable at the Konark Police station, will be forwarded to the court after his medial test and paper works, said sources adding that the victim was also sent for medical examination.

