Konark Festival & International Sand Art Festival to begin from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Stage all set for the famous Konark Festival and International Sand Art Festival to be held at Chandrabhaga Beach near the historic Sun Temple in Odisha’s Puri district from tomorrow.

The 35th Konark Festival, organized by the Tourism Department, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, and Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademy, will be held at an open-air stage in Konark between December 1 and December 5.

During these five-day event, the visitors from different parts of the country and the world will get to witness an array of classical dance performances, including Odissi, Kathak, Manipuri, Mohiniyattam, Kuchipudi, and Bharatanatyam with the themes of devotion, love, and mythology.

On the other hand, the sand artist from different states of Indian and countries including the United Kingdom, Portugal, Mexico, Russia, Japan, Spain, and Sri Lanka will take part in the 14th Sand Art Festival at the Chandrabhaga Beach and will create awe-inspiring and theme based sand sculptures.

Meanwhile, the organisers with the help of the local administration have made elaborate arrangements for special decorations, cleanliness, traffic, security and drinking water facilities for the visitors and participants.