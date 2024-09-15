Kolkata Major misbehaves with police personnel in an intoxicated state in Bhubaneswar’s Bharatpur

By Abhilasha
Major misbehaves with police personnel

Bharatpur: A Kolkata major and his female friend allegedly misbehaved with the police personnel in an inebriated state at the Bharatpur police station on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The accused has been identified as Gurubansh Singh, working as a major at 22 Sikh Regiment Kolkata and his female friend.

As per reports, Gurubansh along with his female friend attacked at the female constable, two Sub-inspectors and two constables with sharp weapon in an inebriated state inside the police station.

A liqour bottle was found inside the Major’s car. Both have been accused of misbehaving with the police by entering the police station. The police have detained two people and sent them for medical examination.

More details awaited.

Also Read: Odisha Governor’s Son Misbehaves With ASO, Protests Staged By Political Parties
