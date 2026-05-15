Vedanta Aluminium expands assistive support for persons with disabilities in Kuraloi

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Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has further strengthened its commitment to inclusive community development by expanding its assistive support initiative for persons with disabilities in Kuraloi. Building on the initiative launched in December 2025, the company recently organised the second phase of the programme, extending support to 15 beneficiaries.

With this, the initiative has now reached 30 persons with disabilities across Banjari, Kuraloi, Piplimal Gram Panchayat, and Ward No. 17, reinforcing Vedanta Aluminium’s focus on enabling mobility, inclusion, empowerment, and grassroots community care.

The assistive devices were distributed in the presence of Sanathan Naik, Sarpanch, Kuraloi Panchayat, along with ASHA workers and community members, highlighting strong collaboration with local stakeholders in driving last-mile impact.

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Martha Ping, a 53-year-old resident of Kuraloi Village, said, “I am grateful to Vedanta for this wheelchair support. With 45% locomotor disability and growing age, I was finding it difficult to move even within my home or step outside. This support has made my daily movement much easier and helped me move around more comfortably.”

Another beneficiary, Bhumisuta Kharsel, a resident of Bartap village shared, “Earlier, I struggled to follow lessons in class and my mobility on roads was affected as I could not hear the sound of approaching vehicles. With the hearing aid support, I can now hear better and feel more confident in my studies and daily life.”

Vedanta Aluminium remains committed to driving transformation in its operational areas through initiatives spanning education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, rural infrastructure, and grassroots sports and culture. By working closely with local authorities and community stakeholders, the company ensures its interventions lead to tangible socio-economic progress in its operational areas.