Kodingamali Mine Expansion Project boosts regional development in Odisha

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Bhuabneswar: Kodingamali Mines has been operated by the Odisha Mining Corporation for the past eight years, spanning across the districts of Koraput and Rayagada in Odisha. The bauxite produced here is supplied to industries within the state, forming a vital part of Odisha’s industrial base.

At present, the mine operates at a capacity of 3.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Recognizing the growing industrial demand and the need to strengthen Odisha’s resource-driven economy, the mine is now undergoing expansion to 6.0 MTPA.

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While a small group of individuals has opposed the expansion influenced by competing industrial interests. This has led to certain disruptions in developmental activities. However, the broader community has demonstrated overwhelming support. More than 8,000 residents from villages surrounding the mine have formally submitted a letter endorsing the expansion. Their support highlights the direct and indirect benefits the project brings, including Education, Healthcare, Livelihood, Water supply, Road connectivity.

Speaking on the development, OMC emphasized its commitment to sustainable mining practices, community welfare, and inclusive growth. The expansion is expected to generate significant socio-economic benefits for the region while ensuring environmental safeguards and compliance with regulatory standards.

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