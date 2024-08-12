Know the service details of former Chief Engineer Tara Prasad Mishra from whom Vigilance seized DA worth crores

Bhubaneswar: Former Roads & Building (Civil), Odisha Chief Engineer Tara Prasad Mishra from whom the Odisha Vigilance seized Disproportionate Assets (DA) worth crores during massive raids at different places also released his service details.

According to Vigilance officials, Mishra joined as Assistant Engineer on 20.04.1984 and joined in the O/o- Chief Engineer, (R&B) in Bhubaneswar. He was posted at Dhenkanal (R&B) Subdivision from 1986-92, then Bhubaneswar municipality from 1992-95, then Charbatia division from 1996-99, Gunupur division from 1999-2000, then transferred to RD Department, Cuttack and he worked from 2000-2003, then Quality Control division from 2003-07.

On his promotion to the rank of EE, he was posted at IDCO (2007-09), at Bhawanipatna division (2009-13), Panikoili division from (2013- 19).On his next promotion to the rank of SE, he was posted at Cuttack from 2019-21, then promoted to the rank of C.E, (R&B), Bhubaneswar where he retired from Govt service in the year June, 2023.

In ongoing search at 9 locations of Tara Prasad Mishra the following movable and immovable assets worth Crores have been unearthed so far, in the name of Mishra and his family members;

One 3-BHK Flat No.103, Arpan apartment, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar. Flat No.K-035, 3rd floor at Cosmopolis, Bhubaneswar. Flat No.K-155-A, 15th floor at Cosmopolis, Bhubaneswar. Flat at Falcon crest, Bhubaneswar (picture given below). Flat at Grand Awas, Bhubaneswar. 2 Flats at Assotech, Bhubaneswar. Flat No.207, Ashiana apartment, Jharsuguda. Flat No.307, Ashiana apartment, Jharsuguda. Flat No.17, Ashiana Enclave, Jharsuguda. 7 plots in upscale areas of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack & Jatani. The total registered sale deed value comes to over Rs.1 Crore. However, the actual value is likely to be higher, which is being verified. The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above Flats and plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing. Based on TDS deposit of Mishra, he is suspected to be having deposits over Rs.2.7 Crore in various Banks. This is being verified by approaching the Bank Authorities. Gold ornaments weighing above 2.555 Kg & Diamond ornaments weighing 370 gms. Two lockers of Mishra being operated at HDFC Bank, Nayapalli Branch & Axis Bank, CRPF Branch, Bhubaneswar are still to be opened. Cash Rs.6 Lakhs. Foreign Currencies of USA, Thailand, Vietnam, UAE, Canada, Mexico, Malaysia & Singapore unearthed. 80 Lakhs spent on Medical education by Mishra for his daughter (MBBS & MD). 2 luxury cars (Mercedes Benz & KIA Seltos) & 2 two wheelers. Other deposits and investments in shares & Mutual funds are being verified.

Tara Prasad Mishra is being examined to ascertain the source of the assets. Further searches are continuing. Unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were conducted on the properties of Tara Prasad Mishra, Former Chief Engineer, Roads & Building (Civil), Odisha today i.e. 12.08.2024 at 9 following places in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack & Jharsuguda;

Residential house of Tara Prasad Mishra at Flat No. 103, Arpan Apartment, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar. Flat No. K-155A, 15th Floor, at Cosmopolis, Bhubaneswar. Flat No. K-035, 3rd Floor, Cosmopolis, Bhubaneswar. Flat No. 307, Ashiana Apartment, Jharsuguda. Flat No. 17, Ashiana Enclave, Jharsuguda. Flat No. 207, Ashiana Apartment, Jharsuguda. His parental house at Athagarh, Cuttack. House of his relative at Tinigharia, Cuttack. House of his another relative at Plot No. 1191, Nilakantha Nagar, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar

As many as 9 teams of Odisha Vigilance comprising 12 DSPs, 12 Inspectors, 16 ASIs and other supporting staff conducted the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

Enquiry is in progress.