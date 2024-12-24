Know everything about green hydrogen buses to roll out in Odisha, check date

Bhubaneswar: In an environment-friendly step, the Odisha government will start buses powered by green hydrogen. A MoU has been singed between GridCo, NTPC and CRUT to run the green hydrogen buses in the Odisha.

The green hydrogen will be produced from sewage waters. In the first phase, three buses fueled by green hydrogen will run on Odisha roads by August 15, 2025. The buses will then roll in a phased manner in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri. NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) has been entrusted with the manufacturing of the green hydrogen buses. For the same Odisha government has allotted land in Gadakana near Bhubaneswar.

Deputy Minister and Minister of Power KV Singhdeo, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra have signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The filling and manufacturing will be done at Gadakana. The bus can run upto 600 km in one filling. Eight kg of oxygen is produced as a by-product of 1 kg of Hydrogen which is why it is called ‘green hydrogen’. In a day 260 kg of Green hydrogen will be produced. On the other hand, 2080 kg of oxygen will be released into the atmosphere which is equivalent to the amount of oxygen released by 18,000 trees.