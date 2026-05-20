Knife attack in Puri over a minor dispute leaves 3 injured, watch

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Puri: The shocking incident of a knife attack in Puri of Odisha has left three persons injured on Wednesday. Public have got scared in the matter. The incident took place near the Prachi Chhaka in Baliapanda area.

The victims have been identified as Ramesh Pradhan, Gudu Pradhan, Nitish Behera of Baliapanda area.

As per reports, at about 4 pm today, a verbal spat broke out between a few auto drivers near the Lighthouse over auto fare. Later, it turned into a fight and a stabbing took place. Accordingly, three persons sustained injury. While Ramesh has turned critical, Gudu and Nitish have sustained minor injuries.

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Following the incident, the miscreants fled from there.

After getting information, Baliapanda police and City DSP reached the spot and conducted an investigation. The police have detained two auto drivers involved in this and are interrogating them. The police have seized two bikes.