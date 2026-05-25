Kite spotted again on Srimandir Nilachakra, Triggers debate among devotees

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Bhubaneswar: A kite was once again seen sitting atop the Nilachakra of the Shree Jagannath Temple, sparking fresh discussions among devotees and servitors.

According to reports, the bird hovered around the temple for some time before eventually sitting on the Akshaya Danda near the Patitapabana Bana. The incident has triggered mixed reactions in different circles.

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While some servitors of the Srimandir termed the sighting an “inauspicious sign,” others said it was a natural and common occurrence that should not be linked to superstition. Similar incidents have reportedly taken place multiple times in recent days.

Notably, a similar incident had occurred nearly two months ago when a kite was seen sitting on the Nilachakra during the changing of the Patitapabana Bana by Chhunara servitors. Even then, the incident had led to varied opinions, with some calling it a bad omen while others dismissed it as an ordinary event.