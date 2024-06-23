KISS University signs MoU for Vocational degree courses

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the for Vocational degree courses.

According to reports, the authorities of KISS reportedly signed the pact with the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) of New Delhi.

Pratapsinh Kakasaheb Desai, the President of ISTE and Dr. S.M. Ali, the Executive Secretary of the institute were present during the signing of the MoU.

It is to be noted here that KISS, founded by Dr. Achyuta Samanta, is a fully free residential home for 80,000 students in Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) since the year 2015.

