KISS University organises founder Achyuta Samanta’s interaction with senior students & staff

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) University today organised founder Achyuta Samanta’s interaction with the senior students and staff on its premises.

While addressing the students, Samanta advised them to become better human being apart from getting quality education.

Addressing about 10,000 +2, +3 and Post-Graduation students of the KISS College and University, Samanta said that education is very important for the tribal students and that is why they should focus on their education.

Notably, it is become of the founder’s dedicated efforts and hard work, the KISS University has gained the respect of being the only tribal university in the world today and it is also called the second Shantiniketan of India as thousands of tribal students study here free of cost from KG to PG.

Several staff of KISS College and University attended the programme.