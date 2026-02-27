KISS University Earns QS I-GAUGE Gold Rating; KISS School Ranked No.1 in Odisha and Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Feb 27: The KISS University has secured the prestigious QS I-GAUGE Gold Rating (2026–2028) based on exceptional and outstanding performance across multiple parameters. They include ‘Teaching & Learning’, ‘Faculty Quality’, ‘Employability’, Facilities, ‘Diversity and Accessibility’, ‘Governance & Structure’, Research & Academic Development.

QS I-GAUGE, a nationwide rating system for Indian universities and colleges, has in its report described KISS as having achieved “commendable results”, highlighting its consistent strength in academic delivery, governance, and student engagement.

It said that the institution has also shown outstanding performance in the Teaching and Learning and Employability criteria.

Adding to the University’s success, the KISS School has achieved remarkable recognition at the national and city level.

In the EducationWorld India School Rankings 2025-26, KISS School has been ranked 7th in India among Philanthropic Schools and got the first rank in Odisha.

Further strengthening its credentials, KISS School has also received the EduConnectIn Best School Award 2025-26, being declared the Best School in Bhubaneswar City out of 259 schools evaluated.

The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta has congratulated the students, teachers and staff for the recognitions, stating that KISS has remained committed to the cause of social upliftment of the tribal communities.

