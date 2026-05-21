KISS students shine in +2 exams, Dr. Achyuta Samanta extends congratulations

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Bhubaneswar: The students of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) have delivered an impressive performance in the CHSE Odisha Plus Two examinations, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

The institution recorded encouraging results across Arts, Science and Commerce streams, with several students securing above 90 percent marks.

A total of 1,847 students from KISS appeared for the examinations this year. While the overall pass percentage in the state stood at 84.50 percent in Arts, 88.80 percent in Science and 88.07 percent in Commerce, KISS students achieved notable success in all three streams.

The institution also reported that girl students performed better than boys this year.

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Most students passed in the first division. In Arts and Commerce streams, five students each scored above 90 percent marks, while seven students from the Science stream crossed the 90 percent mark.

Neha Kujur emerged as the topper in Arts with 91 percent marks. Saribala Munda secured the highest marks in Science with 96 percent, while Shashimani Majhi topped the Commerce stream with 91 percent marks in KISS.

Reacting to the results, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT and KISS, congratulated the successful students and expressed happiness over their performance. He attributed the achievement to the dedication of teachers, regular academic guidance and the hard work of the students.

He said the commitment and efforts of the faculty members, along with the determination of students, helped KISS achieve another year of strong academic results.

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