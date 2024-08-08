KISS students set another milestone with Indian National Anthem, enter Guinness Book of World Records

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar has achieved another milestone. As many as 13,944 students of KISS have entered the Guinness Book of World Records by rendering the Indian National Anthem as the largest single group.

They collaborated with three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej to create a monumental version of the anthem, which will be officially released on the eve of Independence Day, August 14.

Guinness World Records officials announced the record-breaking feat today at a press conference held in New Delhi.

The National Anthem will feature Ricky Kej, who directed the music in collaboration with the London Philharmonic Orchestra. The group performance also includes flute maestro Hariprasad Chaurasia, sarod maestros Aman and Ayaan Ali Khan, and santoor maestro Rahul Sharma, among many other renowned artists.

Expressing his happiness over this achievement, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT and KISS, stated that this is not just a proud moment for KISS, but also for Odisha and India.

