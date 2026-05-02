KISS Students Register 100% Success in Matric Exam 2026 for 19th Consecutive Year

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Bhubaneswar: The students of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) registered hundred percent success in Matric Exam 2026 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha.

The Matric exam results conducted by BSE were released today. While the pass rate in the entire state is 95.33%, the results of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) have been 100 percent.

Since the inception of KISS, its students have been achieving 100 percent success in the Matric exam for 19 consecutive years.

This year, a total of 2031 students from the school appeared for the Matric exam. Out of them, 50 percent students passed with more than 60 percent marks, while the rest of the students passed in the second division with more than 50 percent marks.

KISS student Sucheta Soren has topped the school by securing the highest 568 marks. Along with this, 131 students from the weaker sections of the tribal community like Saura, Bonda, Juang, Khadia, Lodha, Paudi Bhuyan etc. have also performed well this time. Of these, 46 students have passed in the first division.

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Besides, this year, students studying in KISS from the neighboring state of Jharkhand have achieved success in the matriculation examination by securing good marks.

Dr. Achyuta Samant, founder of KISS and KIIT, expressed happiness over the KISS results and congratulated all the students who have succeeded in the matriculation examination.

Dr. Samant said that these students of KISS are the first generation of their descendants in the field of education. The determination of KISS teachers and staff, their constant guidance and tireless work of the students have strengthened their foundation. That is why KISS achieves this success every year, said Shri Samant. For this, he thanked all the teachers and staff of KISS.

Similarly, students of Kalarabanka High School have also achieved 100 percent success. Snehasish Mohapatra of the school has topped the school by securing the highest marks of 540. Shri Samant also congratulated the successful students.

Also read: 9 students from KISS University selected for Rugby Premier League 2026