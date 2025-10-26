KISS student Tiki Mohini Mallik selected for Asian Youth Games 2025

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Tiki Mohini Mallik, a student of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has been selected for to represent India in the Asian Youth Games 2025 to be held in Bahrain from October 22 to 31.

Tiki Mohini Mallik, who is now a +3 first year student of KISS University in Bhubaneswar, will represent the country in under 63 kg weight category at the 3rd Asian Youth Games. Her success has created another milestone for KISS in promoting young sports talents who are excelling on national and international platforms.

Tiki gives the credit for her success to KISS and its founder Achyuta Samanta. Expressing her gratitude, she said that she has achieved this success due to the continuous encouragement and visionary leadership of founder Samanta.

She said that the guidance of founder of KISS University and the overall support system of the KISS authorities have inspired her and her sporting dreams to fulfill and represent the country.

Congratulating Tiki on this achievement, the KISS founder said, “This is a proud moment for KIIT, KISS and Indian weightlifting. The participation of KISS students in such a prestigious international event is not only a recognition of their hard work and strong determination but also a reflection of the strong sporting infrastructure and extensive support provided by KIIT and KISS.”