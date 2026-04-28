KISS solemnly commemorates birth anniversary of Madhusudan Das

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Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar solemnly commemorated the birth anniversary of Madhusudan Das, revered as Utkal Gourav, with profound respect and reverence.

The commemoration of the birth anniversary of Madhusudan was marked by honouring his significant contributions to the socio-economic and political development of Odisha.

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Led by KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta, the staff members and students assembled to pay floral tributes to the illustrious leader, reflecting on his visionary principles, unwavering ideals, and relentless pursuit of societal upliftment.

The day underscored the relevance of Madhusudan Das’ values in the contemporary era, inspiring students to emulate his spirit of selfless service, integrity, and dedication to nation-building.

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