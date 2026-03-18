kiss signs mou with iit madras

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Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Deemed to be University (KISS-DU), Bhubaneswar, inked an MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) yesterday. The Ministry of Education (MoE) and the SWAYAM Board have designated IIT Madras to oversee and execute the implementation of the SWAYAM Plus initiative.

The SWAYAM Plus portal is an enhanced initiative of the SWAYAM platform, focused on expanding the existing offerings to incorporate industry-aligned courses, thereby improving learners’ skills and employability. SWAYAM Plus aims to establish itself as a premier digital platform providing high-quality micro-credentials and certifications to a diverse range of learners.

In an endeavour to further this initiative, an MoU was signed with the objective of onboarding indigenous youth of KISS Deemed to be University onto the SWAYAM Plus platform to ensure access and inclusivity in higher education, integrate SWAYAM Plus into the curriculum, and enhance employability through industry-relevant courses.

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Dr. Prashanta Kumar Routray, Registrar of KISS-DU, formally signed the MoU on behalf of the university’s senior leadership, while Padmashri Professor V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, represented the institute in signing the agreement. Professor Kamakoti also addressed the gathering, expressing his delight in taking this new venture forward.

Both institutions look forward to this meaningful collaboration in promoting SWAYAM Plus courses, offering credits to students for NCrF-based courses, curriculum development, internships, mentorship programmes, and research and development.