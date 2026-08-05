KISS ranked 3rd in India among universities in National Green University Ranking 2026

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has secured an impressive 3rd rank and platinum rating in the National Green University Ranking (NGUR) 2026 for fostering eco-friendly campus and environmental consciousness among students and faculty. This notable achievement highlights the growing focus on green initiatives by KISS DU.

The comprehensive rankings, compiled and released by Green Mentors, which is a global greening education organization registered in the United States and India, evaluates universities across India based on performance in various sustainability initiatives.

These include parameters such as green infrastructure, waste management practices, energy conservation, water harvesting, and curriculum integration of environmental studies.

Recognized with Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Green Mentors is dedicated to advancing climate-conscious, regenerative, and future-ready education systems across schools and universities worldwide.

Advertisement

KISS, the largest tribal university worldwide, is known for its green initiatives among the Universities in India with other sustainable development goals of UN. The recognition not only elevates the national profile of the university but also sets a commendable benchmark for other educational bodies in the eastern India to integrate green practices more effectively.

Expressing his happiness Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, from its inception KIIT & KISS have been working towards green initiatives. For which KISS has been awarded by various national and international organizations.

The National Green University Ranking aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the UNESCO Greening Higher Education Framework, encouraging universities to embed sustainability into every aspect of institutional life while supporting India’s aspiration to accelerate progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals before 2030.

Also read: KSFMS Organises Workshop Series On Visual Storytelling And Digital Content Creation