KISS observes Nari Shakti Vandan Utsav with great hope and happiness

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar today observed Nari Shakti Vandan Utsav with great hope and happiness.

Thousands of girl students and women staff of the KISS family came together to observe Nari Shakti Vandan Utsav in the presence of Miss India 2024 Nikita Porwal, who joined us as the chief guest and shared her inspiring thoughts.

Advertisement

Speaking about the event, KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta said, “I am very happy that this important message of respect, dignity and greater participation of women in nation building is reaching every corner of our country. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for giving such importance to women’s empowerment and for taking this message to the nation.”

“At KISS, where a large number of our students are girls, we have always believed that when a daughter is empowered, the family, society and nation move forward together,” he added.