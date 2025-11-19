KISS Kho-Kho Team wins Inter School Higher Secondary Boys Kho-Kho Tournament 2025

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The KISS Boys Kho-Kho Team delivered a stellar performance at the Inter School Higher Secondary Boys Kho-Kho Tournament 2025, organised by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, held at Baruneswar College, Jaipur from 18th to 19th November 2025. Demonstrating exceptional skill, speed, and teamwork, the KISS team emerged as the Champions, lifting the trophy with pride.

The grand finale witnessed an electrifying match between Puri Higher Secondary School, Puri and KISS Higher Secondary School. In a thrilling contest marked by strategic brilliance and determination, KISS clinched victory by 9 points, sealing their dominance and adding yet another feather to their sporting legacy. A total of nine teams showcased their talents in this prestigious state-level championship.

Prof. (Dr.) Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT, KISS & KIMS, congratulated the KISS team for their extraordinary achievement. He praised their commitment, discipline, and sportsmanship, extending his heartfelt best wishes for their bright future in sports.

The players also expressed their deepest gratitude to Samanta for his continuous encouragement, unwavering support, and for providing world-class training infrastructure that empowers students to excel at national and international levels.

With this remarkable triumph, the KISS Boys Kho-Kho Team has once again demonstrated the institution’s excellence in sports, inspiring thousands across the state.

