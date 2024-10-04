KISS Humanitarian Award conferred on FIVB President Dr Ary S. Graça

Bhubaneswar: The KISS Humanitarian Award was conferred on Dr Ary S. Graça, the President of International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) today.

The prestigious award was conferred on Graça by Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo at a glittering function in Bhubaneswar in the presence of host of dignitaries.

The KISS Humanitarian Award was conferred on Dr Ary S. Graça for his outstanding contributions for the development of volleyball around the world. The officials of the award had decided to honour him in 2020, but due to the Covid epidemic, they cancelled the presentation ceremony.

In his address, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT and KISS, spoke about Graça saying that the 81-year-old is a resident of Brazil and has been the president of FIVB for the last 12 years. Under his leadership, the FIVB has become world’s largest sports federation with 222 national members.

It is a matter of pride and honour for KISS to confer Dr Ary S. Graça with the KISS Humanitarian Award, the Samanta said.

While speaking to the gathering, Graça said, “It is a matter of pride and honour for me to receive this award. Samanta is an example not only for India but for the whole world in the field of education and social service.”

In his address, the Odisha governor said, “KISS Humanitarian Award is a reflection of humanitarian and social values. Apart from encouraging the people working in social and humanitarian fields all over the world, this award boosts them to do more and more works in this direction.”

The Deputy Chief Minister said, “Instituting a global award like KISS Humanitarian Award is a matter of pride and honour for Odisha. For this, I thank Samanta on behalf of the people of Odisha. “Samanta has created a unique identity of Odisha in the whole world by awarding this honour to eminent people in various fields in the world,” he added.

Notably, the KISS Humanitarian Award has previously been conferred upon various distinguished global leaders, Nobel laureates, and notable figures across multiple fields, underscoring its international significance and prestige.