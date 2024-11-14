KISS Foundation extends helping hand to children of woman who died after consuming mango kernel in Kandhamal, Watch

Bhubaneswar: Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KISS-KIIT and KISS Foundation, has extended helping hands to the two minor children of a woman who died after consuming mango kernel in Odisha’s Kandhamal district.

It is to be noted that one Rumita, the wife of Anil Pattamaji of Mandipanka village under Daringibadi Block of the district, died after having the mango kernel due to which her two-and-a-half-year-old son and six-month-old daughter were deprived of their mother’s love and care.

However, after knowing about their plights from the media, Samanta extended his helping hand to them. Immediately, he gave Rs 3,000 in cash to Anil through his representative today.

Samanta assured to provide financial assistance to them through their bank accounts till the children turn 5 years old. He also announced that after they turn 5 years old, all arrangements will be made to send them to KISS institute for their free education.

Importantly, Samanta said that the KISS foundation will definitely continue its efforts towards fulfilling the dream of Rumita, who named her son A.R Rahman with the aim of making him a good singer. Along with this, arrangements will be made for two children to get higher education in KISS after completing their education.

Apart from this, as some children of Mandipanka village also are currently studying in KISS,​ Samanta informed that other children of the village can also enroll in KISS from the next academic year if they want.

Meanwhile, Anil expressed his gratitude for the generosity of Samanta and KISS Foundation. People of the locality also massively hailed them.

