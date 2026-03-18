KISS children’s love to be remembered forever, KIIT-KISS two institutions are pride of our country: Nita Ambani

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Bhubaneswar: KISS children’s love will be remembered forever; KIIT and KISS, are two modern temples of education – said Nita Ambani, while receiving the KISS Humanitarian Award-2025.

On Monday, Nita Ambani was conferred with the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award-2025. Along with this, she was also awarded an honorary doctorate degree.

Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita M. Ambani has been conferred with the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award-2025. The award was presented to Nita Ambani in the presence of 40,000 students of KISS at a grand ceremony held at the Dutee Chand Athletic Stadium on Monday.

Sri Lankan Nobel laureate Professor Mohan Munasinghe presented the award in the presence of KIIT & KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta and KIIT & KISS President Saswati Bala.

She was awarded for her outstanding contribution towards social development through education, healthcare, rural transformation, women empowerment and sports promotion through Reliance Foundation.

Receiving the KISS Humanitarian Award, Nita Ambani said, Odisha has many magnificent temples. Dr. Achyuta Samanta has built two temples. They are two modern educational temples – KIIT and KISS. These two institutions are the pride of our country. She feels proud to receive the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award and said that this honor is not only for her but for all the members of Reliance Foundation.

Addressing the 40,000 students of KISS, she said, “Your smiles have touched my heart.” My heart is filled with joy after seeing your dance and yoga practice. I will remember the respect and love you have given me here for the rest of my life. He said that it was a real privilege for her to visit KIIT and KISS.

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​​Odisha has a rich culture, tradition and values. ​Besides, coming to the holy land of Lord Jagannath has filled her heart with divine joy. The people of Odisha have a deep connection with nature, she said.

Receiving this honour, she said — I accept this honour with humbleness. It is a tribute to the transformative work of KIIT and KISS and the young minds who are shaping the future of India.

Praising the work style of KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta, she said, when I visited the KIIT and KISS campus, I realized that what you and your team are doing here is much more than an institution.

It is truly a shining model of nation building. Your humility, simplicity, compassion and vision have changed the lives of thousands of children. The opportunities you are creating through these two institutions, the respect you are restoring, are the foundation of every great civilization. Truly, KIIT and KISS are great for me, she said.

“From now on, I feel proud to be a part of the KIIT and KISS family. I, along with others, express my gratitude and deep appreciation for the extraordinary commitment of you and your team to our great nation, India.” She said, “KIIT and KISS are two unique institutions in the field of change and strengthening the moral values ​​of the nation.”

Also read: Nita Ambani receives KISS Humanitarian Award 2025