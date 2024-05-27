KISS Achieves 100% Pass Rate in CHSE Class 12 Exams

Odisha
KISS Achieves 100% Pass Rate in CHSE

Bhubaneswar, May 27: In a significant achievement, all 1,885 students from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) who appeared in the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE)-conducted Class 12 examination have passed, achieving a 100% success rate across the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. The results were announced on Sunday. Girls outshine boys in this year’s results.

Among the students, 38% secured first division marks. Breaking it down by stream, 40% of Science students, 41% of Commerce students, and 33% of Arts students achieved first division marks.

Hiramani Mallick achieved a score of 88% and topped the Arts stream at the college. In the Science stream, Libu Sardar topped with 80% marks. Shankar Bhumij secured 87% marks and secured the top position in the Commerce stream at the college. Seventy-five students from various PVTG groups also excelled in the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams.

These outstanding results reflect the dedication of both students and faculty at KISS and underline the institute’s role in providing quality education and opportunities for success, said the Founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, while congratulating the students.

